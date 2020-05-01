Unitil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Unitil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $49.16. 929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,068. The firm has a market cap of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. Unitil has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.