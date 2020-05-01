Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. Unitil has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

