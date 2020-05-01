Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.49%.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 48,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

