Uptrennd (1UP) Hits One Day Volume of $33,438.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $325,149.44 and approximately $33,438.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.32 or 0.02395585 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000808 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.