US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

USX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of USX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,168. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $214.34 million, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 1.47.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. US Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

