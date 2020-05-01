US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 168,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,379. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.47.

USX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

