USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $21,848.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,879.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02891921 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002118 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00639808 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002887 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,289 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.