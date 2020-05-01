Utrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $899,385.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi and OKEx. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

