Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 128.7% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 616,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 130,502 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 43.6% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of VLO traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 4,667,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.