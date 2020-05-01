Van Strum & Towne Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. 21,870,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.