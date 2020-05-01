VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.