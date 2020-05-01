Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.