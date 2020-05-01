Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 224.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,278,000 after purchasing an additional 707,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,373,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $170.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

