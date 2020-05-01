Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $66,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,457 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,305,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

