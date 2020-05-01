Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,388 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.68. 17,964,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,828,516. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

