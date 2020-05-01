Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.