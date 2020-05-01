Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,334.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

