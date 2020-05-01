Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 23,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 81,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 916,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.