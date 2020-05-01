Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is PFG Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,920. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day moving average is $176.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

