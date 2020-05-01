Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.90 and its 200-day moving average is $236.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

