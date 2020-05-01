Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.