Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,169,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,701,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 77,326 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

