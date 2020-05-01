Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

