Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $482,000.

VOO stock traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.82. 4,789,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

