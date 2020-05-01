Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,574,000.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

