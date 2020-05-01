Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,599. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68.

