VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Announces Dividend of $0.25 (BMV:VWOB)

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $1,606.00.

