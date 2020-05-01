Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after buying an additional 234,216 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Veracyte by 15.4% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,405. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

