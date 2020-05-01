Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VBTX. Stephens cut their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

VBTX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 269,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,087. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $885.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.89. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 311,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

