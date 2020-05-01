Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.85.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.90. 1,940,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,367 shares of company stock worth $13,816,432 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

