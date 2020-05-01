VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

VFC opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

