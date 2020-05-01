Viacoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $64,015.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinroom, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00541073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 306.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,958 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, Coinroom, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

