Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million.

Viewray stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 2,647,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $306.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

