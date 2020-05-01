Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VKTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $449.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

