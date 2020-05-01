Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 358.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. 1,666,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,745. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

