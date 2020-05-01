Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,834. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a PE ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

In other Virco Mfg. news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 15,674 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $48,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,671.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,526.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

