Virtacoin (VTA) Achieves Market Cap of $1,257.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

