Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $34.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VST. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.