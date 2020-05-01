Vitae (VITAE) Hits Market Cap of $30.29 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00017519 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $30.29 million and $354,756.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003601 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000873 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

