W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up about 4.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.90. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

