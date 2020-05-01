Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 34.7% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $1,417.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004329 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,145,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,765,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.