WandX Trading Up 10.2% This Week (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One WandX token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, WandX has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. WandX has a total market capitalization of $67,317.78 and approximately $57.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.60 or 0.03973638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00061809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035872 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010224 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011406 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

