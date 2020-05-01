Watchman Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. 960,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,185. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

