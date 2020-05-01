Watchman Group Inc. Increases Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $195,276,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

AMTD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. 3,653,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.