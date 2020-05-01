Watchman Group Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,740,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

