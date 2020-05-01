Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Watford news, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon D. Levy purchased 2,470 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $51,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,650.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,105 shares of company stock worth $333,269 in the last ninety days. 16.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Watford by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRE stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Watford has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.38%. Research analysts forecast that Watford will post -11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

