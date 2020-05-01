Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

