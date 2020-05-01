Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 93,777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 151.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDW traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 2,253,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

