Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,533,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.30. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

