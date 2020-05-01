Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $212.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,737,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,029,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

